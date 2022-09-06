AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Murray passed on Saturday, July 31, 2022. He was 61.

He was married to Jan Goins. They were best friends and the love of each other’s lives for 24 years.

Although a native of Ohio, David resided in California for 38 years during which time he was a foreign auto technician and latter an apartment maintenance technician.

In 2020 David, his wife and two dogs moved back to Ohio. so that David could be closer to his elderly mother whom he adored and Carol Griffin who he also adored and called “Mom”. He looked forward to being closer to his siblings and making memories with his childhood friend Timothy Culver. He was so excited to come back home.

While living back in Ohio David worked at the Four Seasons apartment complex located in Austintown, where he and his family also resided. During his time there, David quickly formed a priceless relationship with one of the maintenance team members, Junio Gusmao The residents who came to know him looked forward to seeing him when they needed his help or just wanted to chat.

David was truly a people person. He knew no strangers. His laugh was infectious. Every day he focused on making people smile and helping them in any way he could. He loved giving to others and cooking his special recipes and sharing them with everyone made him so happy.

He loved his two dogs Punkin and Tater. Both of which were virtually his little shadows, always giving him kisses and snuggling with him.

He was a dedicated husband, a wonderful son and loving father. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, mother, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends, unconditionally.

He is proceeded in death by his son David Alan Murray and mother.

He will be missed by his Aunt Nancy and siblings who reside in Ohio and North Carolina. He will be truly missed by all.

Arrangements were handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Lynn Murray, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.