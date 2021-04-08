David Hudson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Hudson of Youngstown passed on March 28, 2021. He was 74.

David was born on December 5, 1946 to Wilbur and Viola Hudson. He is a Jackson Milton graduate.

David was employed at TAMCO Distributors.

David is well known for his musical talent as a guitarist and singer. He often performed with a number of bands.

David is survived by his son, Shawn Hudson (Amy) of Canfield; daughter, Judith Datko of Youngstown; sister, Doris Johnson (Jack) ;grandchildren, Ashley Hudson and Mykel Datko; step-grandchild, Kacie Datko and great-granddaughter, Baylee Sypherd.

David is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy (Boyer); son, David Hudson and daughter Wendy Hudson.

Arrangements are being handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.