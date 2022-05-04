YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Earl Rankin passed on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was 82.

David was born July 12, 1939 in Youngstown to Elmer Rankin.

David was a repairman.

He was married to Carole Rankin from 1978 until her passing in 2018.

David leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Glen McMurray of Youngstown, Ohio, Gary McMurray of Youngstown, Ohio and Pat McMurray of Ocala Florida; daughters, Jodie McMurray of Youngstown, Ohio and Julie McMurray of Youngstown, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carole.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

