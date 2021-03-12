David Duvall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Duvall passed on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was 75.

David was born July 30, 1945 to Richard Duke” and Roberta (Borger) Duvall in Youngstown.

He is a Fitch High School graduate.

David worked at LTV Steel as a maintenance worker.

He was a loyal NASCAR fan, devoted Cleveland Browns fan and loved motorcycles.

David also worked on and raced motorcycles. He has many wins and trophies to his name.

Most of all, David loved being with his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

David is survived by his partner, LeeAnn Herman; sons, David Duvall (Melissa) of Youngstown, Derrick Duvall of Youngstown and Michael Herman of Youngstown; daughters, Cynthia Shiflett (Arnold) of Youngstown, Tracey Duvall of Youngstown and Patricia Ritter (Rod) of Youngstown .

David is also survived by 25 grandchildren and several grandchildren. David is also survived by Nancy (Dave)Quillen .

Services will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507 (234)-254-8403.

Friends may call from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Masks are required and social distancing will be in practice.

