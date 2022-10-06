YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell Stokes passed on September 30, 2022. He was 51.

Darrell was born March 1, 1971 to Terry Love and Deloise Houston in Talladega Alabama.

He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Eva Stokes; sons Darrell Colon, Ryan Stokes and Raymel Stokes; daughters, Marshawndrea Bradford, Chestianna Bradford, Darltrice Stokes, Quinche Stokes Sharelle P. Walker and Artavia Holston; brothers, Steven Stokes, Edward Stokes, Marcus Stokes, Terrance Houston; sister, Shauwanda Stokes; step-sister Benita Ray Duffy; uncle, Charlie Stokes; friends, Deondrea Davis, Austin Mendenhall, George Jackson and James Scott; and 23 grandchildren.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Willie Ray Houston; uncle Willie Scott; nephew Raiqwon Elem; aunts Lillie Stokes, Lizzie Mae Stokes and a host of family, cousins and grandparents.

A funeral service will take place Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown OH, 44507. (234) 254-8403

