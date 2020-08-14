Darla Marie Figueroa, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla Marie Figueroa of Youngstown passed on Monday, August 10, 2020.

She was born December 21, 1955 to Emeterio and Joan (Goetz) Figueroa.

Darla was a homemaker. She enjoyed making her own colorful art including painting her special Christmas ornaments. She was a fan of Elvis Presley’s music. Darla loved watching professional wrestling and was also known for her prized porcelain doll collection.

Survivors include her daughters Hope Figueroa and Kim Figueroa (Benjamin Williams); Brothers Richard Fridrick and Robert Reed; Sister, Patricia Grunden (Richard); Nephews Steven Grunden, Richard Buchanan, James Buchanan, Richard Fridrick and Robert Reed Jr.; Nieces Katie Dinan, Nicole Stuckey, Heather Grunden and Dana Reed.

Darla is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Jeanie Buchanan and Patricia Stuckey (Phillip).

A service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507. (234-254-8403)

