SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Luc Daniel Claude Steele left this world on Sunday, November 5, 2023. He was surrounded by his loved ones as he said goodbye to this world after 77 beautiful years.

Dan was born on May 11, 1946. He was born in Reims, France to Leslie Steele and Suzanne (Godfrin) Steele. He moved with his mother to the USA, and they joined his father in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

Dan grew up with his sister Sharleen Johnston Steele and brother Michael Steele in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. There he attended Slippery Rock High School, and he graduated in 1964.

He met his future wife, Gail Hetrick Steele, in 1963. Before they married, Dan joined the US Army. He served in the Vietnam War where he received various medals for his military service.

Upon finishing his military service in June 1967, he reunited with his sweetheart, Gail, and they were married on August 19, 1967. Dan was an upstanding husband who spent 56 wonderful years with his wife.

In 1976, Dan and Gail welcomed their son James Steele into the world. Then in 1989 they welcomed their daughter Briere Steele Podgorcevic.

Dan was an admirable father who was always present and active in his children’s lives. He was a coach for them both on the field in sports and off the field in life.

He was a grandfather to Lauren Steele, Alex Steele, and Madeleine Steele. His grandchildren always looked up to him for his wisdom.

Dan worked at Lynn, Kittenger & Noble as a surveyor for 41 years.

He was a very hardworking man that spent years working outdoors in the elements to help build important buildings in the community. Upon his retirement in 2012, you could find Dan sitting in his chair reading military history books or doing puzzles. Throughout his life he had many hobbies including riding motorcycles, caring for his yard (not one acorn or leaf got by him), and discussing UFOs.

Dan was a referee with the United States Soccer Federation. He had a love for soccer, and he was a fan of Manchester United. He was also a faithful member of the Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife Gail of Boardman, Ohio; son James Steele (Lynne) of Cincinnati Ohio; daughter Briere Steele Podgorcevic (Mehmed) of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Michael Steele of Troy Pennsylvania; sister, Sharleen Steele Johnston of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services at this time. His family will have a celebration of his life at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Steele, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.