YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Sheehan passed on Tuesday, December 28,2021 after a long illness. He was 70.

Daniel (also known as “Buzzard”) was born on January 10, 1951 to Patrick and Helen (Sullivan) Sheehan in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

He is a graduate of Struthers High School and served in the Marines.

Daniel worked at a number of companies including Kroger, Pepsico and later owned his own car dealership.

He had a strong passion for vintage automobiles and enjoyed working on them.

Daniel leaves behind, to cherish his memory, Wife, Linda (Bochert) whom he married October 9, 2010; sons, Patrick (Leslie) Sheehan, Kyle (Rachel) Sheehan and Daniel Sheehan; daughter, Heather Land and stepdaughter, Taryn Dalesandro.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 5:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.