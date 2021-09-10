Daniel Joseph Rock, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Joseph Rock passed on Sunday, September 5, 2021; he was 51.

Daniel was born March 24, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio to Fredrick and Mary Ellen (Kish) Roch.

He enlisted with the Marines in 1989 and served as a hydraulic pneumatic mechanic.

Most recently he worked for NOVO-Paris Health Care.

He had many passions including cars and motorcycles, technology, comedy, landscaping, grilling, beer, flying, playing the guitar, rock music, antiques, watching the History Channel, UFO investigations, watching documentaries, swimming and going to the beach. He loved attending flea markets and collectibles.

Daniel was known for his strong opinions and values.

Daniel leaves behind to cherish his memories mother, Mary Ellen Roch (Kish); sons, Alex Rock and Daniel Rock; daughters, Natalie Rock Roark, Mariah Rock and Marylou Rock; fiancée, Sherry Dionisio; stepchildren, Sam Dionisio and Dom Dionosio; brother, Fred Roch; sisters, Mary Ellen Giglio (Dave), Amanda Roch and Margo Senek (Tom) and grandchildren, Gavin Rock, Gabriel Rock, Brennan Roark Grace Roark and Kayden Watson.

He is preceded in death by his father and sister, Beatrice Ann Roch.

Services will be held 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothiam Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 5:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Joseph Rock, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.