YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Alan Peek “Danny” passed on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was 46.

Danny was born September 5, 1975 in Youngstown, Ohio to Daniel Weidner and Lois Jean Desanti.

Danny worked very hard throughout his life and for the past 25 years, he provided for his family as a roofer. He worked hard but always maintained good spirits on the roof, joking, singing and teaching others.

Danny had a passion for life, family and God. He enjoyed so many things, music, outdoors, gardening and cooking on the grill (anyone that knows him knows what was on that grill). But his greatest passion was his family. Danny loved spending time with his children. He strived to teach them everything he loved, like flying kites, fishing, music, volleyball and reminding them to say their prayers. Danny also enjoyed kayaking and taking his dog to the park.

His death will impact so many. We will no longer have his words of wisdom, his positivity, creativity, his bright smile and sincere eyes. He welcomed anyone who reached out to him providing caring, trustworthy, sound advice. He simply wanted to make other people’s lives brighter and would always remind us that we are all God’s people.

Danny leaves behind to cherish his memory; wife, Amanda Peek of Youngstown, Ohio; sons, Daniel Peek and Joshua Peek of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Myranda Moon; mother, Lois “Jeannie” Desanti; step- mother, Debbie Farrel/Weidner; brothers, Jonathan Peek, Samuel Hise and Jason Floor; sisters, Samantha Floor and Susan Floor; Grandma, Judy Weidner; Mary Granger; best friend, Mike Anzevino; The Hughs Family.

Danny is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Weidner; Grandpa, George Weidner; Grandpa, Donald Peek and Grandma, Thelma Peek.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, Ohio (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 10:00 a.m.

