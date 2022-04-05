YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Bryant Jones passed on March 29, 2022.

He was born December 16, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio to Sherl Jones.

He is a graduate of Clearwater High School in Clearwater Florida.

He was a house manager at Penny Behavioral Health.

There are two words that best describe Dan: “Gentle Giant”. If you were lucky enough to be his friend you were treated like family. If you were family, his love was unconditional.

Dan’s greatest accomplishment was his children. He was a proud father. Everything he did in life was for them and his family. He would do anything he could and was always there for them.

Dan had been around cars with his dad since he was an infant. He spent many years watching cars get torn apart and then put back together. He liked to play with toy cars as a child and grew up owning many.

Dan moved back home in 2019. It was then that he was able to rekindle his relationships with many family members that lived there. His favorite holidays were Independence Day and Thanksgiving where he spent with the family he loved so much.

Dan was recently employed by Penny Behavioral Health. It was there that he was able to help children with different needs. Not only did he have a job that he truly loved, but one where he made a difference in his clients’ lives.

There were three women in Dan’s life whom he adored. One of those women was his sister, Christina. Dan has now been reunited with her in Heaven. Dan’s mom Sherl was the one steady person he could count on in his lifetime. She was his rock. They had a very special mom/son relationship that nothing…even death can break. Finally, there was Christy, the love of his life. It was always “Dan and Christy” through the good times as well as the bad.

To know Dan was to love Dan. He will be missed by many. He will forever live on through his children and family that loved him so much. It’s not “Goodbye” but rather “Until I see you again”.

Dan leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother Sherl Jones; fiancé, Christy Barry; sons Ashton, Quenton and Austin Jones of Struthers, Ohio; stepchild, Haven Jackson of Struthers; maternal grandmother Wanda (Junebug) McDowell and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by: sister, Christina Jones; stepfather who raised him, James Valentine; paternal grandmother, Geraldine Shirley Jones and maternal grandfather, Raymond Wilson McDowell.

A celebration of Life will take place Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Poppas’s Banquet Hall, 1639 Poland Ave. Youngstown OH, 44502.

The family will gratefully accept donations to help defray the cost of services.

Services have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

