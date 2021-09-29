Cynthia Ann Bland, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Bland passed away Friday, September 24.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, November 28, 1955 to Eugene Brown and Mary Alice Foose.

She attended high school in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

“Cindy” was a fiery strong woman who deeply loved her family and will be dearly missed. She had a loving heart but knew when to “draw the line”.

She had many passions, including dancing, Motown music, cooking and Bingo. Cindy had a great sense of humor. She also loved her God as a devoted and spiritual Christian.

Cindy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 46 years, Ernest Bland; sons, Ernest James Bland of Youngstown, Ohio and Lamar Bland of Marietta Georgia; daughter, Lanita Bland-Thomas (Dennis) of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Deborah Rhodes of Dayton, Ohio; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and friend, Larry Bevly.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Otis Rodney Rhodes.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

