YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford Richardson passed on April 1, 2023. He was 59.

Clifford was born May 16, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio to David Lee and Christine(Hampton) Richardson.

He is a graduate of South High School and attended West Point Military Academy and served in the United States Army. Clifford was a plant manager at Procter and Gamble in Raleigh North Carolina for 20 years.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, Michael Clifford of North Carolina; daughters, Crystal and Tiffany of Virginia and Alysia of North Carolina; brothers, Pete Richardson of Baton Rouge Louisiana, Earl and Cheryl Richardson of Campbell Ohio, Leonard and Cynthia Richardson of Dayton Ohio, Michael Mells of Girard Ohio; sisters, Shelley Langston of Youngstown Ohio, Tonya Richardson of Youngstown Ohio; stepsiblings, Lillian Mills of Girard Ohio, Mayola Gattling Youngstown, Loretta Mills of Liberty Ohio, Wanda Mills of Brooklyn New York; special nephews, Juan and John Jr.Wolfe, Larry Tolbertand a host of nieces, nephews and family.

Clifford is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David, Jr.,Charles James, Sr, Curtis Richardson, Jesse and Robert Mills; sister, Maire Hobby and a special niece Twanna (Tee Bone) Richardson.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown OH 44507 (234)254-8403. Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

“Remain in Me as I remain in you” (John 15 v4)

