Clarence S. Jones, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence S. Jones, Sr., 68, transitioned to his Heavenly home Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Rose Lane Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Massillon, Ohio.

Mr. Jones was born August 1, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio to William and Cora (White) Jones.

He graduated from South High School in 1971 and enlisted in the United States Army May 24, 1973 where he was a marksman. He was discharged February of 1975.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memories his son, Robert M. Jones of Campbell Ohio; daughter, Monica S. Jones of Austintown, Ohio and long time partner, Pam Clinkscale; sisters, Avis Blackburn of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mary L. McQueen and Elsa J. Bunn, of Youngstown Ohio; grandchildren, Adidas Jones, Chakia Jones, Alondrea Jones, Clarence S. Jones III, Shaquille Jones, Robert M. Jones, Jr., Taylor Jones, Travon Thomas and Mariah Rushton; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Venita Jones; his eldest son, Clarence S. Jones, Jr.; sister, Cora Williams and brothers, William M. Jones and Alexander Jones.

A service will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44507 (234) 254-8403.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clarence Summerfield Jones, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.