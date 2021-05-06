Christopher Oles, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher Oles of Struthers, Ohio passed on Monday, May 3, 2021.

He was born on August 11, 1973 in Youngstown Ohio to John and Vicki Oles.

He graduated from Boardman High School.

Chris married Jackie(Long) on October 11, 2010. He was a residential electrician.

Chris loved to work on and show award winning hot rods.

He is also the founder of “Ohio Lost Souls”, a paranormal group in Northeast Ohio.

Chris is survived by his wife, Jackie and son, Garrett of Struthers Ohio; his parents; brothers, Shaun Oles (Kristen) of Newton Falls Ohio, Casey Oles (fiance Kaitlin Billock and step- daughter Aria) of Lowellville Ohio; nephews Jonathan, Lucas and Nolan Oles of Newton Falls Ohio; nephew, Zachary Oles of Cleveland Ohio and niece, Kylie Oles of Boardman Ohio.

Christopher is preceded in death by his grandparents, uncles and aunts.

Services will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown Ohio 44457 (234) 254-8403

Friends may call at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations.

