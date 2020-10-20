Charles W. Bush, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Bush passed away on October 12, 2020.

He was born to William Barnett and Juanita Bush on September 9, 1959.

Charles was a STNA for a variety of nursing homes.

Charles had a variety of interests including collecting cars, comic books, comedies (especially the Simpsons), basketball and listening to R&B and Christian music.

Charles is survived by his brother, William J. Bush; sisters Doriska Hulsinger and Linda Foster; his children April Bush,Stephanie Mills, J’Siah Bush, Isaiah Bush, Shayvonna Edwards and Charly Bush; grandchildren Cadence and Isaiah. Charles is also survived by hosts of nieces, nephews and friends.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Pamela Bush and his son, Charles Bush.

Arrangements are being handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.

