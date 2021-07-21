Celina Vazquez, Youngstown, Ohio

Augustine Funeral Home, Inc

July 14, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Celina Vazquez, Youngstown, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Celina Vazquez was born January 22, 1980 to Jose’ Vazquez and Marta Rodriguez  in Yabucoa Puerto Rico. She passed on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

She is survived by her son, Louis Alicea of Youngstown, Ohio; daughters, LisMarie and Zulinar Alicea, both of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, Jose’ L. Vazquez of Youngstown, Ohio and Carlos Vazquez of Puerto Rico; sisters, Carmen Vazquez, Eleida Vazquez and Luz Vazquez, all of Youngstown, Ohio and Celine Vazquez of Puerto Rico and grandson, Elvin Yaciel Ramirez.

A service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234)254-8403. Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Celina Vazquez, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com