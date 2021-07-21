Celina Vazquez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Celina Vazquez was born January 22, 1980 to Jose’ Vazquez and Marta Rodriguez in Yabucoa Puerto Rico. She passed on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

She is survived by her son, Louis Alicea of Youngstown, Ohio; daughters, LisMarie and Zulinar Alicea, both of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, Jose’ L. Vazquez of Youngstown, Ohio and Carlos Vazquez of Puerto Rico; sisters, Carmen Vazquez, Eleida Vazquez and Luz Vazquez, all of Youngstown, Ohio and Celine Vazquez of Puerto Rico and grandson, Elvin Yaciel Ramirez.

A service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234)254-8403. Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

