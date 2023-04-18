YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Casey Edward Oles of Statesboro Georgia passed on March 19, 2023. He was 37.

Casey was born April 17, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Vicki Oles.

He is a former resident of Boardman Ohio.

Casey was an auto body mechanic for various auto companies.

He was an avid motorcycle rider who loved classic cars as well as customizing his own. Casey enjoyed camping and the outdoors. Casey cherished spending time with his daughter and considered most of his friends as family.

Casey leaves behind to cherish his memory; son, Zachary Villa-Oles of Cleveland Ohio; daughter, Kylie Oles of Columbiana Ohio; brother, Shaun Oles (Kristen) of Newton Falls Ohio; nephews, Shaun Oles (Kristen); Jonathan, Lucas, Nolan as well as Garret of Struthers Ohio.

Casey is preceded in death by his father and brother Chris Oles.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507. (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would gratefully accept contributions on Go-Fund-Me.

