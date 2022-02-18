YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Boerio passed on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. She was 70.

Carol was born January 19, 1952 to Nancy Altier.

She was a South High graduate.

Carol was a homemaker who loved her family deeply and most especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Brian Boerio and Charles Boerio, both of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, Frank Iaconis and Chris Altier, of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Mary Rhodes of Georgia; as well as seven grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother; sons, Nicholas Boerio and Michael Boerio; brother, Cloti Altier and grandson, Charles Boerio, Jr.

Services will be private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

