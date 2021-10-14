Brian Keith Schaffer, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Schaffe,r Sr. passed on August 30, 2021. He was 54.

Brian was born January 24, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio to Virgil and Delores Schaffer.

He graduated from Fitch High School and studied at New Castle School of Trades.

Brian was a gifted certified auto technician. He loved fishing, collecting knives and being with his grandchildren.

Mr. Schaffer is survived by his sons, Brian K. Schaffer Jr. and Joseph Framton, both of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter Briana S. Schaffer of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Kathy Schaffer of Austintown, Ohio; fiancé, Christina Brayman of Youngstown, Ohio; stepchildren Matthew J. Brayman Jr., Jeffery S. Brayman and Randy Horr Jr., all of Youngstown, Ohio; stepchildren, Ashley J. Brayman, Davina E. Downs and Alexa Carr, all of Boardman Ohio; 12 grandchildren (with two more on the way). Brian will also be missed by his dogs, Tiny Tim Schaffer and Tee Tee Marie Schaffer.

Brian is preceded in death by his parents; sister Darlene Schaffer Marino; brother Von Schaffer; Niece Jacqueline Bacher.

Private services have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

