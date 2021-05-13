Brandon Michael Larsen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon Michael Larsen passed on May 11, 2021. He was 33.

Brandon was born September 17, 1987 to Bruce Farrington and Nancy Larsen in La Mesa California.

Brandon was a graduate of Chaney High School.

He was a mechanic for Muffler Man and the Tire Pad in Youngstown Ohio.

Brandon loved to ride motorcycles and working on cars. He enjoyed spending time and socializing with his friends and family, but most of all Brandon cherished spending time with his daughters.

Brandon was of the Christian faith.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Tom and Nancy Bish of Youngstown; daughters Piper Madeline and Phoenix Marlee Larsen of Struthers; Brothers Leif Larsen (Casey) of Pine Valley California, Hans Larsen (Cherise) of El Cajon California, Nicholas Larsen (Nina) of Santee California and John Larsen (Krystina) of Austintown Ohio; step- sister Julie Ann Desmith (Shane Desmith Sr.) of Youngstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Brandon is preceded in death by his niece, Kiera Larsen; grandfather, Brice Farrington Sr.; grandmother, Jacquelyn Bish and cousin, Cody Bish.

Arrangements are being handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.

