YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandi N. Recklies (White) passed on September 24, 2022. She was 43.

Brandi was born in Youngstown Ohio, May 19, 1979 to James White and Jill Hahn.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch and Mahoning County JVS with a cosmetology license.

Brandi married Alan Recklies March 4, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Alan Reclies; stepchildren, Joseph Burnham of Niles, Ohio, Christine Hallett of Youngstown, Ohio, Daniel Burnham of Madisonville, Kentucky, L.J. White of Youngstown Ohio; aunt Debbie Bowser; uncle Joe White of Connecticut; David White of Lake Milton, Ohio.

Brandi is preceded in death by her mother; grandmother Betty Lou; grandfather Joseph; uncles Jeff and Kenny; aunt Lori.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403.

