YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie L. Jones, 88 of Youngstown Ohio transitioned to her Heavenly resting place on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at home.

Bonnie L. Jones was born April 16, 1934 in Hissop Alabama ; the daughter of MC and Learlie Jackson.

She graduated from Coosa County School in Cottage Grove, Alabama.

Bonnie worked at Watkins Christian Academy as the lead cook and Windsor Nursing Home as a Certified Nurses Aid.

As a New Hope Baptist Church member she served on the missionary board for numerous years.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, taking walks and watching her favorite television shows in her spare time.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family…her two children, daughter, Vickie Jones and son, Chris Jones; brother, Thomas Jackson; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great- grandchildren and host of other family and friends.

She will be greeted at Heaven’s Gate by son, Derrick Jones; parents, MC and Learlie Jackson and her brothers and sisters and other family and friends.

Services took place Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio, 44507. (234)254-8403.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bonnie L. Jones, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.