YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Sue Genuske passed on Sunday, September 10, 2023. She was 84.

Barbara Sue was born August 3,1938 in West Union West Virginia to Howard and Mildred (Stubbs) Hickman.

She is a South High School graduate.

She worked as a mail clerk at Wean United.

Barbara Sue was married to Dale Genuske from April 9,1960 until his passing in September of 1990.

She was a regent of the Poland-Canfield Chapter of the “Daughters of the American Revolution” (DAR) for the 1982-1984 term. The DAR focuses on educational, historic and patriotic endeavors and the Poland-Canfield chapter members devoted considerable time to the veterans’ patient programs.

Barbara Sue was long time member until the chapter disbanded.

She had many other interests including gardening and crocheting and was also a professional seamstress who made her own clothes.

Barbara Sue leaves behind to cherish her memory; sons, Robert Genuske and Dale Genuske, Jr.; daughter, Vicky Kramer Boyer; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sherri Brownlee.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Sue Genuske, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.