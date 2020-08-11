The caring and experienced professionals at Augustine Funeral Home are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services to suit your family’s wishes and requirements. You can count on us to help you plan a personal, lasting tribute to your loved one. And we will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

A funeral service is a special time for family and friends to comfort one another, begin to find healing and celebrate a life well lived. Whether you choose burial or cremation, you can hold a funeral service to honor your loved one. We are happy to provide a traditional funeral or something completely unique. Many cultures and religions have special funeral traditions and we will do our best to accommodate your requests. This is a moment for you and your family, and we are honored to help you in any way that we can.

When planning a service, you have many options available to you and we will do all that we can to provide a beautiful and respectful ceremony. No matter your choice, we can offer you a space to join with family and friends in grief, comfort and love. Above all, we will honor your loved one with the utmost compassion and respect. We will be happy to go over all your options and answer any questions that you may have.

You are welcome to call us at any time or day of the week for immediate assistance or visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website so you can learn more from the privacy of your own home.

Augustine Funeral Home

75 E. Midlothian Blvd

Youngstown, OH 44507

Tel: 1-234-254-8403

Email: augustinefuneralhome@gmail.com