YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – August “Auggie” Michael Bukovi passed on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was 78.

Augie was born January 1,1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Steven and Catherine (Perez) Bukovi.

He is a 1962 graduate of South High School and afterward, served in the United States Army.

Augie worked in home construction, who remained very busy, even after retirement.

Augie (Breeze) was a confident, strong individual who loved his country, friends and family. He never feared his tongue and strongly believed in his convictions. He always put others first and would do anything to help anyone in need.

Augie will be fondly remembered by his spouse of 47 years, Debi Soisson; sisters, Mary Ann Bukovi of San Berardino California, Catherine (Kitty) Kubovick of Warren, Ohio and Dorothy Bukovi of Canfield, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene (Gene) Bukovi; sister, Theresa Buvkovi and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of August Michael Bukovi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.