YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Evans Beacham passed on June 21, 2022. He was 70.

Arthur was born May 8,1952 in Clayton Alabama to Willie- Mae Beacham and Arthur Blakely, Sr.

He attended South High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a kind person who liked to tell jokes to the point that you never knew if he was telling the truth or if he was joking. He was also known for his charm with the ladies. He had the finest cars and was an impeccable dresser.

“To my brother, ”May The Good Lord Bless You”.—Willie James Beacham

Arthur leaves behind, to cherish his memory sons, Shawn Porch of Virginia, Christopher Finley Bey of Youngstown Ohio, Steven (Lindsay) Beacham of Little Rock Arkansas; daughters, Venita Beacham of Tampa Florida, Lakeisha Henderson of Tampa Florida, Brandy Beacham of Youngstown Ohio, Robyn Howell of Youngstown Ohio; brothers, Willie- James Beacham of Youngstown Ohio, Arthur Lee Blakely, Jr. of Clayton Alabama, Larry Blakley of Clayton A labama, William Blakley (Kim) of Detroit Michigan, Dennis Blakley (Shirley) of Clayton A labama; sisters, Diana McNeil of Clayton A labama, Stephanie Brooks of Tampa Florida and Felicia Denise Ford of Clayton A labama; special cousin Cynthia Gibbs and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his Aunt Mamie Gilford; Annie Griffith, Freddie Beacham, Aaron McGilvary; sons, Michael Young and Arthur, Jr.; grandson, John Michael Bowers, III; granddaughter Timira Patrice Wallace.

A memorial service will be held Thursday July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothiam Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44437 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 10:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arthur Ervin Beacham, please visit our floral store.