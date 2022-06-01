YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Aprile Edwards, 49 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born to Linda and Richard Hollis on August 19, 1972.

Aprile graduated from Rayen High School in 1991 and Penn Ohio College in 1995 with a degree in Applied Business.



She worked in the food service business until her departure from Northside Medical Center.

Aprile was a blissful, caring mother, daughter, sister and friend; she will be dearly missed.



Aprile is survived by her daughter, Shayvonna Edwards; mother, Linda Hollis; sister, Brandy Johnson and her brothers, Andre (Angela) and Richard Edwards, all of Youngstown, Ohio.



She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Hollis; nephew, Treveonn Edwards; brother, Charles E. Allen; grandparents and a host of relatives.



The family will host a memorial dinner for all those who have known and loved Aprile. The dinner will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Event Center, 12 E. Dewey, Youngstown, OH 44507.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

