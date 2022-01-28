YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Centofanti, 66, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, following a heart attack at his home.

Anthony ‘Tony’ was born November 16, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Henry Centofanti and Margaret Connolly.

Tony attended St. Dominic School, where it is rumored that he had the record for receiving the most paddles. He then attended Adams Elementary before graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1974.

Following graduation, Tony worked as a crane operator at many places including Sheet and Tube, Avanti, Tamco and Steel Door.

Tony loved being with his family and friends. He enjoyed telling stories, listening to music, and the Minnesota Vikings. He had an amazing sense of humor, sarcasm and could always make you laugh. He would be the one you would want to be sitting next to at a gathering, just to hear what he was going to say. He was always up for a good time and had such an adventurous spirit. He will be missed by his many friends and family, as he was truly one of a kind.

Tony leaves his beloved daughter, Melissa (Kevin) Ross, and granddaughter Mackenzie. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his older brother Henry Centofanti, sister Lorraine Centofanti, niece Margaret (Joe) Schiavoni, niece and Goddaughter Nicole (Michael) Brine; great-nephews Louie, Dominic, Henry and Lucius and fiancé Diana Cinque.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents.

Tony gave the gift of life through donation. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Tony will be cremated and laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery with his mother, Margaret.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 30, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.