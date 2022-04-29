YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Direnzo passed Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was 54.

Anthony was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 8, 1968 to Vincent Vitale and Rose Direnzo (Yeager).

Anthony is a graduate of Chaney High School.

He was a self- employed contractor / painter.

He married Lisa Direnzo (Vitullo) on September 2, 1995.

Anthony had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He was always quick to lend a helping hand. He had a great sense of humor, always making jokes.

He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan who loved classic cars, music, fishing, visiting Mill Creek Park and had a great love for his family, friends and animals.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Lisa and his dog, Lucky, who will miss playing fetch with him and receiving cookies that he should not have.

Anthony will also be missed by his brothers, Joseph Direnzo of Youngstown, Ohio, Stephen Direnzo of Poland, Ohio and Kevin (Brittany Bacher) of Boardman, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Direnzo; his parents; his grandparents and his aunt, Patricia Nunley.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony Direnzo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.