YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Margaret Jackson, 93, Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Briarfield Place.

She was born on May 2, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Murray) Jackson.

Anna was a 1948 graduate of Ursuline High School.

After graduating, Anna began working at J&L Steel, later known as Cold Metal Products, while being a loyal caregiver for her father, mother, and younger sister. Anna then continued her education at night, earning a degree in Criminal Justice, with a minor in Social Work from Youngstown State University. Anna retired from Cold Metal Products after 43 years of dedication.

Family was everything to Anna Margaret, and she would selflessly go above and beyond for the entirety of her life.

In her younger years, Anna enjoyed traveling, teaching Sunday school, and being involved in a ski club as well as many social clubs. She enjoyed crosswords, and bookkeeping, while always keeping up with the activities of her family.

Anna Margaret has been an active and lifelong parishioner of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, Ohio.

Anna is survived by her brother Samuel Jackson, Sr., Nephew’s Samuel (Lisa) Jackson, Jr., Ryan (Christina) Jackson, Great Nieces Carly Jackson, Kyla Jackson, Emily Jackson, Erin Jackson and Isabel Jackson. Great Nephew’s Samuel Jackson, Jr., and Kyle and Ryan Borgmann.

Besides Anna‘s parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Jackson, sister-in-law, Adeline “Dolly “Jackson, her nephew, James Jackson and her great niece, Angela Elizabeth Jackson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, September 15, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 764 5th St. Struthers, OH 44471. Friends and family may call at the church at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville, OH.

Services have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

