Ann Marie Irwin, Strongsville, Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie Irwin passed on Friday, January 22, 2021. She was 53.

Ann Marie was born October 28, 1967 to David and Mary Ellen (Jason) Irwin. She lived in Strongsville, Ohio her entire life.

She attended Holy Name High School in Parma Ohio and graduated from Baldwin Wallace College with a degree in theater management.

Ann Marie immersed herself in the arts including dance, theater and voice. She taught singing, dance and theater to children in a number of different schools and churches. Ann Marie belonged to a number of choirs and singing groups. She was the owner of “Legacy”; a non-profit business that supported the arts in schools. She later worked with her father, David at WIM, Inc. as an assistant.

Ann Marie is survived by her brothers, Michael Irwin (Agi) of McDonald Ohio, Daniel Irwin (Traci) of Reston Virginia and Timothy Irwin (Linda) of Blanchester Ohio; nieces, Grace Irwin of Reston Virginia, Erika Irwin of Tallmadge Ohio, Grace Irwin of Blanchester of Ohio and Abbey Irwin of Blanchester Ohio; nephews, David Irwin of Raleigh North Carolina and Will Irwin of Reston Virginia and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles. She is also survived by many loyal friends who remained with her through good and difficult times. Ann Marie also leaves Molly, he labradoodle who sorely misses her.

Donations can be sent to EWTN.

Ann Marie is preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church in Columbia Station, Ohio on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

