Andrew T. Beatty, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew T. Beatty passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Andrew and Margaret (Garvin)Beatty on May 13, 1937.

Andrew was a manager.

He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and was an avid bowler. Among his most happiest times was fishing with his son, Mike.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Cassandra (Thompson); son, Michael; daughters, Kelly Bellas and Andrea McKenna; brother, Joseph; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

