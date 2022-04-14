YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew John Hamrock, Jr. passed on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was 77.

Andrew or “Andy” was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 18, 1944 to Andrew and Anne (Malutic) Hamrock.

He was a baker at a number of establishments including Giant Eagle.

He was married to Joan (Golubich) on June 6, 1965.

Andy leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Joan of Youngstown Ohio; son, Andy Hamrock of California; daughters, Tina Debonis (Eddie) of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Lisa Williams (Mike) of Arizona and sisters, Mary and Ann Marie.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Hamrock.

Services have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

