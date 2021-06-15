Alfred Charles Foerster III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Charles Foerster III went home to be with Jesus, while surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

“Chuck” was born on February 24, 1955 to Alfred Charles Foerster, Jr. and Carol Jean Shugart Foerster in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised by his father and mom, Judy Foerster.

He is a Struthers High School graduate and extended his studies at Youngstown State University.

Chuck served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Milwaukee AOR-2 as a cook.

Chuck became a born again Christian in 2018.

He was an avid fan of all forms of modern music and could match any song with the right artist without hesitation. He also had a great sense of humor and loved to watch television situation comedies. He also enjoyed science fiction television series. Chuck was incredibly intelligent. He is the person you would want on your “Trivial Pursuit” team. Chuck also loved to cook. His favorite dish was his world famous chili. He was a very talented and popular jewelry maker.

Chuck leaves to cherish his memory his children, Heather Fox (Joe) of Austintown Ohio, Christopher Foerster (Jamie) of New Waterford, Ohio and Bryan Foerster (Ashley) of Leetonia, Ohio; brothers, Bob Foerster (Lori) of Greenford, Ohio, David Foerster of Youngstown, Ohio and Rick Foerster (Karen) of Monaca, Pennsylvania; sisters, Peggy Spater of Lordstown, Ohio, Dorothy Martin of Hubbard Ohio and Candy Binkley (Gary) of Struthers Ohio; grandchildren, Austin, Savana, Sarah, Max, Isaac and Elliot and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two nieces and two brothers-in-law.

Services for Chuck will take place at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403 on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.