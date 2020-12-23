Albert Clay Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Clay Brown, passed on Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was 56.
Albert was born April 25, 1964, in Rochester, New York, to Louise Brown.
He was a handyman for various retail businesses.
Albert is survived by his mother, Louise; sisters, Marion Brown, Carolyn Iby and Darlene Brown; along with a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.
