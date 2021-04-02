Alaina Dian Erhardt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alaina Dian Erhardt passed on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was 37.

Alaina was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 4, 1983 to Edward and Sharon Erhardt.

Alaina was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church.

She is a New Springfield High School graduate with an associate degree in business from Trumbull Business College. In her younger years she was an avid dancer and gymnast. She was a 4H member throughout school. She was active in cheerleading, choir and even spent time as the school’s mascot.

It should be noted that there was a time in her life where she struggled with addiction and honestly didn’t know if she would ever overcome it but in the end she succeeded in beating her problems and and at the time of her passing she had been sober for over two years. Regardless of all her setbacks in life, whether personal or health related, she remained a happy person who loved her life and her family.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

