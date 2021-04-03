Alaina Dian Erhardt, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alaina Dian Erhardt passed on March 21, 2021. She was 37. Alaina was born in Youngstown Ohio on July 4, 1983 to Edward and Sharon Erhardt.

She was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church.

Alaina is a New Springfield High School graduate with an Associate’s degree in business from Trumbull Business College. In her younger years she was an avid dancer and gymnast. She was a 4H member throughout school. Alaina was active in cheerleading, choir and even spent time as the school’s mascot. It should be noted that there was a time in her life where she struggled with addiction and honestly didn’t know if she would ever overcome it. But in the end Alaina succeeded in beating her problems and and at the time of her passing she had been sober for over 2 years. Regardless of all her setbacks in life, whether personal or health related, she remained a happy person who loved her life and her family. She will be remembered for her bubbly, inviting personality.

Alaina is survived by her parents, Edward and Sharon Erhard of Poland, Ohio; fiance’, Ryan Arnold Cocek of New Springfield, Ohio; son, Parker; daughter, Raelyn; brother, Eddy, Jr. of Columbiana, Ohio; great-aunt, Dian McNab of San Diego California; grandmother, Kay Weyer of Palmetto, Florida and grandmother Georgia Ramhoff of Boardman, Ohio; niece, Enid Kay Erhardt and nephew Edward (Tripp) Erhardt III, among other nieces and nephews and a host of aunts and uncles.

Friends may call from 10:15 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Youngstown, OH 44514.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the church at 11:00 a.m.

Donations will be accepted for the Alaina Dian Erhardt Memorial Children’s Fund, Farmers National Bank, 106 McKinley Way, Poland, OH 44514 (330) 757-7508.

Arrangements are being provided by Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alaina Dian Erhardt, please visit our floral store.