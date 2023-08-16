YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Akira Boatwright passed on Thursday, August 3, 2023. He was 24.

Akira was born August 2, 1999 in Youngstown, Ohio to Shondale Phifer and Patricia Rowe.

He loved music and even more, his family and children.

Akira leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents; son, La’Quantea Boatwright of Youngstown, Ohio; daughters, Ja;Onna and ZeNaya Boatwright of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, James Alli, Jaemikal Beatty, Jaeshon Beatty ans sisters, Taylor Phifer, Champaigne Phifer, Cariasja McQueen, Jaelynne Beatty, Mehiah Howell and Ta’J Rowe.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Wood.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 12:00 p.m.

