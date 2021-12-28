YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adreionna Faith Hasley passed on December 16, 2021. She was 22.

Adrieonna was born in Youngstown on August 31,1999 to Keith Crockett and April Hasley.

She graduated from high school in 2017.

She worked as a customer service representative.

Adreionna leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Kei’ara Crockett; mother, April Hasley; father, Keith Crockett; brothers, Lamont Whatley, Trequan Crockett and Trevon Crockett; sisters, Shayla Hasley, Alivia Hasley, Kemiyah Crockett, Zy-Shawnta Taber and Shaneira Dabney.

She is preceded in death by grandmother, Beverly Hasley, grandfather Herbert Davis -Murphy and Dorothy Morris.

A service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio, 44507. (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 10:30 a.m.

Internment will be at Belmont Park Cemetery.

