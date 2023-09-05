CINCINNATI, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Reneer passed away at the age of 44 years old on Friday, August 18, 2023

Though he left this world far too soon, he left this world a better place.

Adam was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 13, 1978. He is survived by his family, mother, Donna Thompson Caliguri; stepfather, Jim Caliguri; brothers, Jon Caliguri (Jen Biele) and Jake Caliguri (Anna Hall); nieces, Gia, Brianna, baby girl Caliguri (coming November); nephew, Jack; grandmother, Sandra Thompson and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceeded in death by his father, Don Reneer.

A Memorial service, will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Voice of America Lodge, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester, OH 45069

Services have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

Friends and family are invited and encouraged to share happy memories either at the service or at his celebration.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Adam may be made to: Shelterhouse, P.O. Box 643924, Cincinnati, OH 45264-3927 (Lindner Center of Hope)

