August Mastren, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – August Mastren, 86, of Friendship Street, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in New Castle on October 20, 1933, a son of the late Robert and Helen (Venditto) Mastren.

He was married to the late Theresa (Rozzi) Mastren, who died March 10, 2017.

Mr. Mastren worked in the laundry of St. Francis Hospital and Ellwood City Hospital, retiring after a number of years.

He enjoyed going to casinos, doing word searches and playing handheld video games.

Mr. Mastren was very devoted to St. Vitus Church and was an Altar Server and Eucharist Minister.

He is survived by his Godson, Robert John Mastren; his sister, Helen Janis of Cortland, Ohio and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Robert, Casmir, Bennie, Mario and Floyd Mastren; five sisters, Mary Bullano, Lillian Kalodgy, Phyllis Mastren and two infant sisters.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019m from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Vitus Church. Father Anthony Sciarappa will officiate.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum.