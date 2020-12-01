Audrey Williams Traylor, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Ms. Audrey Traylor,73, will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Audrey was born April 26, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert and Ruth Phillips Williams.

She was a 1965 graduate of South High School and was a member of the “12 Starlights” and the A F & A Masons.

She later relocated to Houston, Texas and was formally employed with Houston Methodist Hospital as a telemetry monitor and Bel Air Hospital as a pharmacy tech for 13 years. She retied in 2019 . She was affectionately known by the patients and staff for always decorating the unit for different occasions.

She was a student at Lone Star College where she studied different languages and computer science. Ms. Audrey Williams Traylor departed this life November 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, George D. (Kysha) Traylor of Loweville; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her siblings, Laura Gore, Daniel Williams of Youngstown, Roosevelt and Phillip Williams of Copley; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends including “my gurlz” as she called them, Ruth Samuels, Lisa Wilson and Careman Spookler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Viola Darden, Joyce Williams Anna Louise, Brenda Williams, Ruth Dothard , Bertha Jones, Freddie, Samuel, Richard, Robert, Leroy Jackson and Thomas Williams and her first husband, Samuel Traylor.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

