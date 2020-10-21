Audrey Shade, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Audrey Shade will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Shade departed this life October 13, 2020 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Shade was born May 4, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Mamie Q. Price and Hubert O. Shade.

She was formerly employed as a nurse’s aide and was a member of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Ranita, Seleka and O’Bryan Shade; seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

