Audrey P. Thompson Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Audrey P. Thompson, age 86, of S. Mercer Street, Greenville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 9, 2018 in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

She was born in Greenville on November 4, 1931 to Hugh R. and Vania M. (Homer) Sheets.

She was a 1949 graduate of Penn High School and had attended the Shenango Valley Business Institute; as well as taking night courses at Thiel College.

Audrey was an Insurance Agent in the Greenville area for 50 years. She had also been employed throughout the years at Calvary United Methodist Church, Greenville; Greenville Public Library; Damascus Tube Corporation and the Greenville Medical Center.

She was a member of Hillside Presbyterian Church, Greenville and had helped with the creation of the Sunshine Sunday School Class. She had previously attended Calvary United Methodist Church, Greenville, where she led two Bible Study groups and had served as a trustee of the church.

Audrey held memberships with Beta Sigma Pi Sorority, B.P.W. and White Shrine #53 Grove City. She had been very active with the Penn High Class of 1949 and had chaired the annual summer picnic for over thirty years.

Audrey loved animals and was extremely fond of her Yorkie, “Isabella”.

Her husband, Robert C. “Zero” Thompson whom she married on August 29, 1956, preceded her in death on March 7, 2009.

She is survived by a niece, Darlene Pierce of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and two nephews, John W. Thompson, Jr. of Greenville and Gilbert M. Thompson of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn R. Sheets.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 12, 2018, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Funeral service will be Friday, October 12, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Sean Hall, officiating Pastor of Hillside Presbyterian Church.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery