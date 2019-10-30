Audrey L. Gray, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey L. Gray, 70, of the city’s west side, passed away Tuesday morning, October 9, 2019 at her home following an eight-month illness.

Audrey was born in Youngstown on October 8, 1949 and was the daughter of Charles and Audrey Lautner.

She was a 1967 Chaney High School graduate and a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Mrs. Gray was homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. She also worked outside the home for Packard Electric, Wendy’s and for Rax Restaurant.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 39 years, Martin E. Gray, whom she married June 24, 1980; her daughter, Lisa Bates; two sons, James Gray and Jason (Bobbi) Gray; her parents, Charles and Audrey; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; two brothers, Charles Lautner II and Daniel Lautner and two sisters, Carol Myers and Karen Lambert.

Two infant sons; a sister, Bonnie Little and a grandson, are deceased.

Calling hours and services are pending, and will take place at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.