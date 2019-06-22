Audrey L. Fritz Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey L. Fritz, 87, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019, at home.

She was born December 20, 1931, in Logan, West Virginia, the daughter of Emmett Logan and Mae Dolores (Snow) Roe.

A strong woman who led an amazing life, Audrey graduated from Massillon Washington High School, attended college in California and had worked as a chef.

An accomplished musician, she played the cello and piano and brought out the musical treasures in all her children.

She attended Salem Bible Church and enjoyed singing in the choir, painting and drawing.

She is sadly missed by her six children, Jeanette L Roiland of Lisbon, Timothy E. Geiger (Margaret) of Livermore, California, Clark E. Geiger of Lisbon, Malinda M. Lehman of Lisbon, John L. Geiger of Niles and Edward G. Fritz (Denise) of Lorain; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Marlene Hall (Chester) of Lebanon, Oregon and two brothers, Gary Roe (Madeline) of Dover and Ray Roe (Nellie) of Leetonia.

Preceding her in death are her parents; three husbands, John E. Geiger, Edward Gbur and Leland Fritz; two sisters, Sylvia Cotterman and Wanda Riley and two brothers, Kenneth and Billy Roe.

Services are 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Doug DeMar, officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.