Audrey C. Jones, Gustavus Township, Ohio

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey C. Jones, age 80, of Gustavus township, Ohio, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania.



She was born March 6, 1939, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Robert and Velma (Greene) Frattaroli.

She attended McKeesport High School and went on to Youngstown State University to receive her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Accounting. She also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.



Formerly of Girard, Ohio, Mrs. Jones lived in Gustavus for the past 22 years.

She was employed as a C.P.A.

She formerly attended the Girard United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed flower gardening.



Mrs. Jones married Wesley L. Jones on October 13, 1956 and he preceded her in death on December 8, 2018. She is also preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Tracy Lee Baker; and two sisters, Michelle Dausey and Beverly Cislo.

She is survived by her son, James Thomas (Amy) Jones of Concord, Ohio, her daughter, Kelley L. (Charles) Evans of Mercer, Pennsylvania, her son, Wesley L. (Mona) Jones of Hubbard, Ohio; her two sisters, Barbara Frattaroli Chakalis of Maryland and Norma Frattaroli of White Oak, Pennsylvania; her brother, Mike Stefanko of Irwin,Pennsylvania; her 10 grandchildren and her 6 great grandchildren.



Private services will be held.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty township, Ohio. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

