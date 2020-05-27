Atyia Jewel Foster, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Atyia Jewel Foster,38, of 1529 Transylvania Ave., S.E., Warren, departed this life Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born October 26, 1981, in Chulavista, California, the daughter of Keith Battee and Sandra Lee Foster, coming to the area 26 years ago.

She was employed with Color 3 Embroidery for 6 months as an Embroider.

She was a 1999 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She leaves to mourn her mother and father of Warren, two sons, A’Zarion Foster and A’Veryn Gore both of Warren; two Daughters, Ms. A’Nyah Foster and Ms. A’Leia Foster both of Warren; two brothers, Rodney Foster and Christopher Foster both of Warren; three half-sisters, Ms. Khalil Battee of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Ms. Nicole Brown and Ms. Ra Sewell both of Warren; three half-brothers, Keith James of Baltimore, Maryland, Marvin Brown of Warren and Kayden Battee of Youngstown, Ohio; Grandmothers, Ms. Annie Marie Foster of Aurora, Ohio and Ms. Betty Battee of Warren and Fiancee, Robert Gore of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Step-Father, Rodney Richardson.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, Social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 732 Kennilworth S.E., the home of her Aunt, Sylvia Logan.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.