Ashlee Kait Coontz, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ashlee Kait Coontz, 26, died unexpectedly at home Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Born June 30, 1994 in San Diego, California, she was the proud loving mother of Calan Thomas Clark and the loved daughter of Amy K. (Kirkbride) Coontz and Robert Coontz, II.

A graduate of Leetonia High School and Brown Mackie College she worked as a veterinary technician for Angels for Animals.

She was a member of New Lisbon Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her son, Calan Thomas Clark: her mother (James Hovis) of Mount Sterling, Kentucky; her father (Marie Coontz) of East Palestine; three sisters: Cierra(Lane) Bowman of Columbiana, Olivia Coontz of Leetonia, and Elianna Coontz of East Palestine; a step-brother Nicholas Gordon of South Park, Pennsylvania; a nephew, Issac Bowman; and her grandparents: Thomas and Nancy Kirkbride of Lisbon and Diane Coontz of Salem as well as her beloved dogs and cats.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Robert Coontz.

Calling hours will be observed from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Weber Funeral Home.

A private service officiated by the Rev. Mike Knauff will be held Monday.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

